Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 886,766 shares during the period. Poshmark accounts for approximately 5.1% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.40% of Poshmark worth $53,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $892.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.29. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Poshmark

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

