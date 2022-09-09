Power Index Pool Token Trading Up 5.9% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $181,323.17 and approximately $10,868.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

PIPT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

