PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

