Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $446.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $446.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,124,806 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.