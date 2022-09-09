ProAssurance Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 160.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.7%.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

