ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.97. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 2,957 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.