ProximaX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76,066.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $76,066.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service.The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services.”

