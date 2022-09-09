Prudential Financial Inc. Has $195.43 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $195,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.80. 18,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,379. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.