Prudential Financial Inc. Has $280.36 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 438,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.36. The company had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. The company has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

