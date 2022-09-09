Prudential Financial Inc. Has $960.29 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,037,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,905 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 8.67% of Chesapeake Energy worth $960,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 42,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,869. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

