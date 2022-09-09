Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $398,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,059,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $235.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.47.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.