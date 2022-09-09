Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 265,407 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 265,407 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $324,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,292. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

