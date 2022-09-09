Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,576 by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

Stock Up 2.4 %

PRU opened at GBX 960.40 ($11.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 971.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,014.52. The stock has a market cap of £26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,460.51.

Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

