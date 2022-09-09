PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. PVH has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.