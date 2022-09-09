Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.