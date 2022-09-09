Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.94

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.94 and last traded at $159.72, with a volume of 9957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

