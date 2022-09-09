Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.94

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.94 and last traded at $159.72, with a volume of 9957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.
Qualys Trading Up 3.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.