Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Stock Up 2.5 %

QLYS opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

