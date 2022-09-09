Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.
QLYS opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.44.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
