Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

