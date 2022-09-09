Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 496 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $482.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.91. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

