Quest Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.17 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $289.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.