Quest Investment Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.