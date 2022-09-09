Quest Investment Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Stock Performance
Zoetis stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoetis (ZTS)
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.