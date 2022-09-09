Quest Investment Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

