Quest Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 476.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 551,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,103,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,810,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,133,000. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,568,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

