Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 8,751 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 620,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $218.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

