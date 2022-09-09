Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average is $189.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

