Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $300.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.