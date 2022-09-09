Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $288,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

