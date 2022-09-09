Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 686.0% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.56 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

