Reach (LON:RCH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.75 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72.95 ($0.88). 439,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,331,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.88).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Reach from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £241.63 million and a PE ratio of 358.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

