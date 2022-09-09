Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $4,927.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00236635 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.