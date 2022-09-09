Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.5 %
PSNY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
