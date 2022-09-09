Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.5 %

PSNY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

