Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.47. 20,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,137,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $914.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.