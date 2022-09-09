Refereum Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Refereum has a total market cap of $35.42 million and $12.06 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

