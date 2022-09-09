Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $102,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $708.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.11. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

