Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $171,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.06. 8,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,247. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

