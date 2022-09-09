Ren (REN) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Ren (REN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $125.36 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

