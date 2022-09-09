Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNK. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.