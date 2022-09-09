REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $715.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in REV Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.