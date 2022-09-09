Reviewing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.24 $8.03 million $0.13 13.46

Analyst Ratings

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

This is a summary of current ratings for Theta Gold Mines and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 171.43%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Gold Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.