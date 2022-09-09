RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 19,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 545,740 shares.The stock last traded at $271.38 and had previously closed at $261.71.

The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.67.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

