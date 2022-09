RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 19,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 545,740 shares.The stock last traded at $271.38 and had previously closed at $261.71.

The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.67.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.