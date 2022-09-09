Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $611.30

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.30 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 622.40 ($7.52). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 619.80 ($7.49), with a volume of 1,775,050 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 656.63 ($7.93).

Rightmove Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.35. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,869.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

