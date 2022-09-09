Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,725.50 ($57.10) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The stock has a market cap of £76.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,811.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,368.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

