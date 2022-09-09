Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 35.22 and last traded at 36.21. 156,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,568,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 36.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.