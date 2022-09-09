Rosenblatt Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.