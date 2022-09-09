Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

