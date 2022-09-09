Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $59,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $97.81. 17,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,832. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

