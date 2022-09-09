Royal Bank of Canada Raises Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $30.50

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $30.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.
Shares of SGFY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
