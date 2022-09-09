Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 10,981 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.82. 33,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.56. The stock has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

