Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 340,782 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 182,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,328. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

