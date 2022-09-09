Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 96,917 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,461 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Adobe worth $302,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.65. 94,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.57 and its 200-day moving average is $412.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

